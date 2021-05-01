Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.