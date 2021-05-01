Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s current price.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.
Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
