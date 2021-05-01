Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

