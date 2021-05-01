PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADOOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $4.28 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
