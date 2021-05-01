Gold Resource Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

In related news, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.