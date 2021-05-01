Gold Resource Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.04.
Several analysts have weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday.
About Gold Resource
Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.
