Ardagh Group S.A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

