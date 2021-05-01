Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

