Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Shares of WCN stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.