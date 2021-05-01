Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 676 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NEWT stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

