Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 681 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

