FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of FirstService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

FirstService stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

