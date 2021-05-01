Bfsg LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

