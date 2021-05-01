County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICBK. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.