iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $235.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.