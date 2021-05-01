The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 47.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 100,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

