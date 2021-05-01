Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman Sells 4,500 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brinker International stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Brinker International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 253,784 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Brinker International by 91,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

