Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,485 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

