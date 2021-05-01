Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $233.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

