Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $430.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $379.39 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $323.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.