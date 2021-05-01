Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 31.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

