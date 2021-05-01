Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 592 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.