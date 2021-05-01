Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 396.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after acquiring an additional 170,596 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

NSC stock opened at $279.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

