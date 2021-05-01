British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

