Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 592 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

