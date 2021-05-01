Simplex Trading LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.