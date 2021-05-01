3,856 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM opened at $67.46 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

