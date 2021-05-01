Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

