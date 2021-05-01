Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

