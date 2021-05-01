Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Baidu were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $210.33 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.