Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG opened at $263.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

