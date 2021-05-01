J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

