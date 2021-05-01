Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,074,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

