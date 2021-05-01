Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,777 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

VKQ opened at $13.30 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

