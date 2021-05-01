Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

