Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $169,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $244,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $8,976,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of AON opened at $251.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $254.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average is $215.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

