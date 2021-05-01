Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $31.25

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 4,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -160.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

