Balancer Price Tops $62.74 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $435.67 million and approximately $116.64 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $62.74 or 0.00108519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

