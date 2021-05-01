Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $86.78

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

