W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.90). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.