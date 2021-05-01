StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Tops $38.99 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $38.99 million and $35,070.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00004942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,879.90 or 1.00109028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00180169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

