Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.302-2.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.850-7.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $269.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average of $273.16. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.07.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

