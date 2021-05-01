Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

