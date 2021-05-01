Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 18th

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $164.53 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.