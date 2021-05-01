Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after buying an additional 107,562 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $6,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.