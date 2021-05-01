Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies are set to split on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.