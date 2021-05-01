Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFGP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of MFGP opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

