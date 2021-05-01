InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

