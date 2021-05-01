DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $144.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $137.00.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.