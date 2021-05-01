Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $305.99 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average of $246.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 98.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

