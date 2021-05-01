Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

