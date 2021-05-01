GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

