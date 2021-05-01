Schneider Electric S.E. Plans Dividend of $0.61 (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6113 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

